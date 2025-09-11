BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡️FBI agent Mason: "high powered bolt action rifle" was recovered in wooded area after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, along with shoe impressions & a palm print
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
UPDATE: Photos of the young suspect and rifle are online. Found at NYT, maybe at other media outlets by now?

⚡️- FBI agent Beau Mason confirmed that a "high powered bolt action rifle" was recovered in a wooded area after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, along with shoe impressions and a palm print

Authorities also say they have "clear" images and video of the suspect, described as "college age," but will not release them at this time.

Adding: 

The gunman who shot Charlie Kirk was positioned on a rooftop, a Utah Department of Public Safety spokesman said:

“We tracked the suspect’s movements through the university campus, then up a stairwell to the roof and across to the spot from where he opened fire.”

🐻 Wow. Not like everyone knew that 2 hours after he got shot, but thanks for the info.

