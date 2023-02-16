Free Will OR Predestination? (Featuring Bill Holley) | How do we get saved?

In this follow-up episode, Bill joins Dumb Christian to talk about some of the difficult and controversial ideas presented in the book of Romans. Over lunch, we will have a candid, if uneducated, conversation about predestination, election, and free will. One of the things I became very aware of in this conversation was how fragile my own understanding of the Bible can be and how important it is to surround myself with people who can contribute to my understanding of this ancient text.

