Free Will OR Predestination? (Featuring Bill Holley) | How do we get saved?

In this follow-up episode, Bill joins Dumb Christian to talk about some of the difficult and controversial ideas presented in the book of Romans. Over lunch, we will have a candid, if uneducated, conversation about predestination, election, and free will. One of the things I became very aware of in this conversation was how fragile my own understanding of the Bible can be and how important it is to surround myself with people who can contribute to my understanding of this ancient text.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.