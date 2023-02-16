Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Free Will OR Predestination? (Featuring Bill Holley) | How do we get saved?
4 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

In this follow-up episode, Bill joins Dumb Christian to talk about some of the difficult and controversial ideas presented in the book of Romans. Over lunch, we will have a candid, if uneducated, conversation about predestination, election, and free will. One of the things I became very aware of in this conversation was how fragile my own understanding of the Bible can be and how important it is to surround myself with people who can contribute to my understanding of this ancient text.

Keywords
electionbiblegodjesussalvationpaulnew testamentromansfree willpredestinationcalvinismarminianism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket