Best EMF meters Part 5/13 (Electric 2) -- Esmog Spion -- GigaHertz ME3830B & ME3851A -- grounded

For Gigahertz ME meters there are many webshops to buy them, here are some examples:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters
Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.
