Nick Fuentes: Visual presentation of the UN Ceasefire Resolution. The US is baaically the only one fully backing Israel at the expense of evaporating all diplomatic relations with the Middle East. We are pushing the whole ME into the arms of China and Russia. There is no benefit in supporting Israel. #IsraelPalestineConflict #Palestine #GazaGenocide

https://archive.ph/ASlM5







Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF



















