Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently Deceased, Explains The Graphene Component In The Vaccine (RIP)

Nov 30, 2021 - Length: 17 min - Please shareLive streamed Nov 18, 2020Arrested by German police same day.Significant Quotes made by Dr. NoackThe following are significant quotes made by Dr. Noack:Getting the Vax is like playing Russian Roulette. The people who die immediately or soon after getting the vax are like victims of Russian Roulette. It is when the graphene oxide hits the blood vessel wall immediately that causes the death or collapses immediately after getting the vax.Doctors performing autopsies on victims of the Vax are not going to find anything. These doctors are looking for something biological as the cause of death but the graphene hydroxide is not biological so it will not be visible in their tests.There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death from the inside.Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood then you are a murderer.The question to ask the vaccine makers and the politicians is this: WHY ARE THESE RAZOR BLADES INSIDE THE VACCINES? How can they justify them being inside the vaccines?And now they want to force vaccinate children from age 5 with this horrible thing!Digileakcanada.weebly.com