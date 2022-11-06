Shot or not We all Clot

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This is not “Medical Advice” in any way, it is my opinion, and a good one at that…
Links: Chem Trail Lung
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSAOiIJkxLxD/
Same video with more
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nbisAyNEY9d4/
Spray your life away
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YiKPVuci2uWz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yhnUkMCKx8dN/
Geo Engineering Watch
www.geoengineeringwatch.org