Shot or not We all Clot

This is not “Medical Advice” in any way, it is my opinion, and a good one at that…

Links: Chem Trail Lung

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSAOiIJkxLxD/

Same video with more

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nbisAyNEY9d4/





Spray your life away

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YiKPVuci2uWz/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yhnUkMCKx8dN/





Geo Engineering Watch

www.geoengineeringwatch.org