CANADIAN POLICE SERVE COFFEE TO FOREIGN TERRORISTS

I thought I would point out the obvious that the police in Canada will serve coffee to Hamas supporters who are anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and anti-Canada, yet the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is willing to arm themselves with machine guns and extra ammunition to intimidate Canadian citizens who actually pay their taxes to get them to stop protesting the new tax that they cannot afford.
Why are we still funding police departments in Canada?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.