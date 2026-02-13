BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

15 Not-So-Common Sleep Tips
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 22 hours ago

Video going over some not-so-obvious tips for better sleep by Danny Tseng, author of the e-Book, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED," which you can view at any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

1. DECIDE to become a BIG business $Y$TEM$ owner since $ is the #1 cause of insomnia & so you can STOP trading precious time for $, build your own dreams vs. someone else's, have a business that YOU own instead of IT owning YOU, have LEVERAGE, & earn PA$$IVE &/or RE$IDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP!

To re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

2. Say to yourself that "I'm a professional sleeper"

3. Never miss seeing the sunrise w/ your bare naked eyes to reset your circadian rhythm

Learn about the fundamental importance of getting full-spectrum sunlight at any of

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

4. Resolve any chronic pain. Learn how @

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM @

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

5. Have good indoor air quality by testing for mold & use non-toxic, USDA certified organic cleaners by

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more @

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

6. Boost your 25(OH) Vitamin D3 levels by getting enough mid-day ultraviolet B (UVB) sun exposure & INVESTING in the world's FIRST 95% UVB Vit. D lamp by

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

7. Maximize your distance from & protect from all sources of man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Learn why & how at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies

8. Protect your eyes from artificial blue light coming off of all your electronic screens, especially after sunset. Learn why & how at

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

For the world's 1st 4-in-1 blue-blockers, visit

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/vivarays/register?ref=a0XfcVgj1L&p=31171

9. Get your Omega-3 Index levels between 8 & 12%. Get tested by

https://omegaquant.com/ref/249

Get a discount by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

Learn all about the long-chain Omega-3 essential fatty acids by visiting

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

10. Be more consistent w/ your get-out-of-bed time than when you go to sleep

11. Sleep on the earth/camp outside or, at least, use a ground stake rod that's inserted into the earth & then plugged into earthing products by

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7

Get a discount by applying code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

12. Supplement earth's weakening magnetic field by sleeping on a magnetic mattress by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at MagneticoSleep.com

To listen to Dr. Jack Kruse's testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo

13. Avoid & detox from glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer) 

View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

14. Decalcify your pineal gland from fluoride. Learn how @

https://tinyurl.com/PinealGlandDecalcification

15. Supplement w/ a plant-based melatonin called Herbatonin made w/ alfalfa, chlorella, & rice by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMelatonin

Keywords
network marketingresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruseoff-grid livingliving off the gridbest mlm company
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Laura Harris
Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Kevin Hughes
The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy