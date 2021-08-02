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Israel Secures Green Light to Bomb Iran as U.S. is Distracted By COVID
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50 views • August 02, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the preparations for military strikes against Iran and the on-going campaign to gaslight Americans into mandatory vaccination, even after the CDC admitted their ineffectiveness.
Lastly, we interview Pennsylvania congressional candidate Teddy Daniels, and ask about his platform and his faith in Jesus Christ.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow. Airdate (8/02/21)
Lastly, we interview Pennsylvania congressional candidate Teddy Daniels, and ask about his platform and his faith in Jesus Christ.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow. Airdate (8/02/21)
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