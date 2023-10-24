Create New Account
Man's Political Quicksand
Biblical Solution
The net and communications are going down on the Biblical solution people, but being hyped like never before for the fake realm of politics, where the world gullibly wonders after this beast as it pulls everyone down into an eternal political abyss of hopelessness.


After seeing this short video, please share what new issues you folks are seeing regarding any internet and other communications venues, either in the comments or in an email:

And no matter what reason you might wish to contact us on, if you can no longer successfully reach us via email, or if our responses ends up in your spam, etc, another old fashioned resort is to use our snail mail (don't give up and let 'em defeat us! ...Amen?):
Biblical Correctness Ministries
P.o. Box 26
New Kensington, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. 15069


