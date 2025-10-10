BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rep. Tim Burchett
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
936 followers
118 views • 20 hours ago

New Underwater UFO Sightings & Non-Human Tech The Government Is Hiding

* Rep. Tim Burchett is a native of East Tennessee — and serves on the House Committees for Oversight & Government Reform, Foreign Affairs as well as Transportation & Infrastructure.

* He wants the government to tell the truth about UFOs and stop insider trading in Congress.

* He hasn’t had much luck with either one.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 October 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-tim-burchett

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1976694216001831356

cover-upufotucker carlsoninsider tradingdonald trumpcongressnational debttech companieshidden technologyalien technologyfederal debtsuppressed technologyuapmilitary technologyadvanced technologydefense contractorssecret technologydisinformation campaigngeorge santostim burchettnon-human technologywithheld technologyunderwater ufos
