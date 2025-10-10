© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Underwater UFO Sightings & Non-Human Tech The Government Is Hiding
* Rep. Tim Burchett is a native of East Tennessee — and serves on the House Committees for Oversight & Government Reform, Foreign Affairs as well as Transportation & Infrastructure.
* He wants the government to tell the truth about UFOs and stop insider trading in Congress.
* He hasn’t had much luck with either one.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 October 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-tim-burchett