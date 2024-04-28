The Power Of The Streets

Create New Account
Published 20 hours ago

Next lesson in the totalitarianism playbook: color revolutions are coordinated, not organic.

We the people pay for it.

Our $ is being laundered to create/underwrite the chaos as well as the gaslighting.

The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.

It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.

Don’t fall for it.

We have a common enemy — and evil has a signature.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4rpmtk-the-left-gets-a-smackdown-in-court-ep.-2238-04262024.html

