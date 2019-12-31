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Persecution, Suppression, & Extradition by Big Pharma = Revenue Protection (MIRRORED)
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59 views • December 31, 2019
Persecution, Suppression & Extradition by Big Pharma = Revenue Protection (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ian R Crane at:-
https://youtu.be/xpdZQwzsqxU
HUMANITY vs INSANITY #114
Lyn Thyer is facing extradtion to France ... for the heinous crime of developing an EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENT!
Please come along to SUPPORT Lyn at the Extradition Hearing, at the Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London at 10am on Tuesday 12th March 2019.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ian R Crane at:-
https://youtu.be/xpdZQwzsqxU
HUMANITY vs INSANITY #114
Lyn Thyer is facing extradtion to France ... for the heinous crime of developing an EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENT!
Please come along to SUPPORT Lyn at the Extradition Hearing, at the Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London at 10am on Tuesday 12th March 2019.
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