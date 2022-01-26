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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Natural Antibiotics
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63 views • January 26, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Natural Antibiotics
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing various countries with similar populations. Stating that people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems. Contending people not vaccinated and not supplementing will be in trouble is they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding natural antibiotics. Namely garlic, oregano oil and tea tree oil. One study from Turkey found that tea tree oil was just as effective as conventional antibiotics. Another study found that a compound in garlic was 100 times more effective than erythromycin and ciprofloxacin. Oregano oil was effective at treating small intestine bacterial overgrowth.
Callers
Gloria's brother has been diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer.
Ronald has a friend diagnosed with macular degeneration.
Mary has psoriasis and is experiencing pressure in her head.
David asks if there are any conditions such as temperature that affect how contagious the COVID 19 is going to be.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing various countries with similar populations. Stating that people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems. Contending people not vaccinated and not supplementing will be in trouble is they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding natural antibiotics. Namely garlic, oregano oil and tea tree oil. One study from Turkey found that tea tree oil was just as effective as conventional antibiotics. Another study found that a compound in garlic was 100 times more effective than erythromycin and ciprofloxacin. Oregano oil was effective at treating small intestine bacterial overgrowth.
Callers
Gloria's brother has been diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer.
Ronald has a friend diagnosed with macular degeneration.
Mary has psoriasis and is experiencing pressure in her head.
David asks if there are any conditions such as temperature that affect how contagious the COVID 19 is going to be.
Keywords
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