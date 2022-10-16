Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 Marriage, triggering, entitlement, responsibility, woes, overwhelm, after dark at Sorrento Beach MVI_7942
14 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch p.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2f06b9fd-5c44-475a-8e72-096606c6f2d9

But two days ago, I was here at Sorrento Beach with my wife, who craves to get away from the house, regardless, it seems, of the demands on me at this stage of our circumstances. Tonight, I have said “I love it here, and I don’t want to be here”, which I explain in my videos, part 1 and 2. A few words on Satanism, materialism, triggering, marriage, and more.

Keywords
lifeculturemarriagebeachhappinessresponsibilitypsychologyoverwhelmproblemschallengesindian oceantriggeringinner worldcity lightssorrentohillarys boat harbourrottnest islandworst-case-scenario thinkingdire world situation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket