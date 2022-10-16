P.2 Marriage, triggering, entitlement, responsibility, woes, overwhelm, after dark at Sorrento Beach MVI_7942

Watch p.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2f06b9fd-5c44-475a-8e72-096606c6f2d9

But two days ago, I was here at Sorrento Beach with my wife, who craves to get away from the house, regardless, it seems, of the demands on me at this stage of our circumstances. Tonight, I have said “I love it here, and I don’t want to be here”, which I explain in my videos, part 1 and 2. A few words on Satanism, materialism, triggering, marriage, and more.