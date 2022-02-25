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Young Earth Today - EP 2024 (Total Solar Eclipse)
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34 views • February 25, 2022
Welcome to Young Earth Today, Episode 2024.
I'm your host Jay Hall, former Math Professor at Howard College.
No, we don't have two thousand episodes yet... we named this episode 2024 in honor of the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse.
This reminds us of the fantastic film, The Privileged Planet, which also has a book version.
Oh, BTW we are joined today by my good friend Dr. Joseph Young (☺☺).
Let me tell you, he's Mighty smart! ... MIGHTY smart‼
If you plan to see the Total Solar Eclipse, I would recommend staying in Paris, Texas which has a 65' replica of the Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat atop, or Hugo, OK which I've been to numerous times or beautiful Hochatown in Eastern Oklahoma where we stayed at a wonderful resort a couple years ago - I got a "Vote for Squatch" shirt.
I'm now in OKC and I'm looking for speaking opportunities on the topic of Biological Essentialism, the title of my latest book:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w?ean=...
This groundbreaking work has hundreds of graphics and notes.
Just search "biological essentialism jay hall" on the Barnes&Noble site.
Your positive review is greatly appreciated.
Contact us if you'd like me to speak to your group:
https://totalyouth.us/contact-us
"for Total truth, support earth's Youth"
We cover Dean Jones, Chuck Colson, YES=Young Earth Science, Nancy Pearcey, ETL's=Essential Types of Life (penguins, bears etc.), A.E. Wilder-Smith (who has 3 earned doctorates, mea culpa for my mistake in the vid), Biological Essentialism, Mighty Joe Young, Design, Chance, Richard Dawkins, Oxford Debate, hybrids, Word Association Game, True Truth y mucho mas.
Our site: https://totalyouth.us/
I'm your host Jay Hall, former Math Professor at Howard College.
No, we don't have two thousand episodes yet... we named this episode 2024 in honor of the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse.
This reminds us of the fantastic film, The Privileged Planet, which also has a book version.
Oh, BTW we are joined today by my good friend Dr. Joseph Young (☺☺).
Let me tell you, he's Mighty smart! ... MIGHTY smart‼
If you plan to see the Total Solar Eclipse, I would recommend staying in Paris, Texas which has a 65' replica of the Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat atop, or Hugo, OK which I've been to numerous times or beautiful Hochatown in Eastern Oklahoma where we stayed at a wonderful resort a couple years ago - I got a "Vote for Squatch" shirt.
I'm now in OKC and I'm looking for speaking opportunities on the topic of Biological Essentialism, the title of my latest book:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w?ean=...
This groundbreaking work has hundreds of graphics and notes.
Just search "biological essentialism jay hall" on the Barnes&Noble site.
Your positive review is greatly appreciated.
Contact us if you'd like me to speak to your group:
https://totalyouth.us/contact-us
"for Total truth, support earth's Youth"
We cover Dean Jones, Chuck Colson, YES=Young Earth Science, Nancy Pearcey, ETL's=Essential Types of Life (penguins, bears etc.), A.E. Wilder-Smith (who has 3 earned doctorates, mea culpa for my mistake in the vid), Biological Essentialism, Mighty Joe Young, Design, Chance, Richard Dawkins, Oxford Debate, hybrids, Word Association Game, True Truth y mucho mas.
Our site: https://totalyouth.us/
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