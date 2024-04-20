The Moho
Apr 19, 2024
Starving Dog Hurriedly Hugged Me, Rested His Head on My Hand to Show Gratitude
Meet Bobbi. He's just a puppy about 8 months old. The dog has no food... The owner never comes next to him. He is sad and lonely because of his captivity. Bombi did not get medical care when sick. Recently, the disease is getting worse.
He was terribly sick and looked like a dry bone. Bobbi is very scared at the moment. Bobbi injured his hind leg. When I arrived, the dog tried to lean his head in thanks.
Kiss Me... He knew he was saved. Can't hold back these heartbreaking tears.
Bobbi is picked up to Vet...The dog is still very sad, he can't forget the days gone by.
Anemia, diarrhea... His life is facing many difficulties. He couldn't even move much.
Day 14: 2 weeks after being rescued, Bobbi is starting to get better. He eats more, sleeps more.
Day 35: The first time the dog walked a lot. He has a nice new friend.
Every day, they happily play together.
Day 45: Although not completely cured, Bobbi's journey is completely on the right track.
Hope he recovers strongly next time.
Day 50: Bobbi is walking on the street in the warm sun. It was heartwarming to see him like that.
I wish you health and happiness, Bobbi.
Credit: Palmalisa Matarrese
