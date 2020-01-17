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How to Lose Your Virginity [3] Is Your Religion Holding Your Back from Finding Love?
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5 views • January 17, 2020
A lot of young men’s religion has something to do with their extended virginity. When you’re a teenager, at the urging of a religious authority you make the commitment to abstinence until marriage but then you don’t get married. The average age that people get married in many western countries is late into their twenties or early thirties, so if you make the commitment to abstinence you’ll likely be waiting for about a decade. If you’re reading this you’re probably already considering premarital sex.
Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Order my book: How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection — a mémoire and lifehacking manifesto
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
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on Minds
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Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Order my book: How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection — a mémoire and lifehacking manifesto
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
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