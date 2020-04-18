© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bread crumb or Trurh Bomb? My view on how to wake up the masses. Mads Palsvig
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • April 18, 2020
Bread crumb or Trurh Bomb? My view on how to wake up the masses. Mads Palsvig
It is a matter of life and death that we become more succesful in waking up the masses. We stand in front of depopulation, 5G, forced vaccinations and hunger games if we don't.
Mads Palsvig, former investmentbanker from Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley
It is a matter of life and death that we become more succesful in waking up the masses. We stand in front of depopulation, 5G, forced vaccinations and hunger games if we don't.
Mads Palsvig, former investmentbanker from Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.