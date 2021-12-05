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Gravitas: Microsoft shareholders vote against management on sexual harassment report
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40 views • December 05, 2021
From WION - Palki Sharma explains.
Can powerful men get away with sexual harassment? Not anymore. Microsoft has made corporate history. Its shareholders have rebelled against the management. This comes after the company hid the findings of a probe on Bill Gates' affair.
Can powerful men get away with sexual harassment? Not anymore. Microsoft has made corporate history. Its shareholders have rebelled against the management. This comes after the company hid the findings of a probe on Bill Gates' affair.
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