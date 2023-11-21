Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Aug 15, 2018] TFR - 130 - Revolutionary Radio: Government Documents Admit Flat Earth
channel image
Rob Skiba
605 Subscribers
58 views
Published 15 hours ago

The audio for this broadcast was taken from a video I uploaded to my YouTube channel on July 31, 2018:https://www.brighteon.com/487b58a2-89ce-478d-9ae0-17ff6e8f6252

My video was a re-edit of Pastor Dean Odle’s original video. His first presentation was posted on June 10, 2018, and I decided to edit it, re-organizing the various documents he showed into chronological order. I also inserted a few clips from the follow-up presentation he did on June 17, 2018 into this one to drive a few points he was making a litter harder. Below are the links to his original, unedited presentations:

June 10 – Government Documents Admit Flat Earth:

https://www.brighteon.com/4145e064-4c6f-44f5-9fc0-53194d8a9b15

June 17 – Isinglass, “Space” & the Firmament:

https://www.brighteon.com/dd31477a-8283-4b8f-93a9-bff52fb101cd

And if interested, below is a TXT file that includes the documents mentioned in this broadcast:


website: www.testingtheglobe.com/media/FE-Military-Gov-Do

https://tinyurl.com/MilGovDocsFE

Keywords
sciencebibletechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket