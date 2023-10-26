STARVATION as a Weapon of War Being Used Against Gaza Civilians - Just 2% of Usual Food Delivered to Gaza Since Siege

Starvation as weapon of war being used against Gaza civilians - Oxfam (https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/starvation-weapon-war-being-used-against-gaza-civilians-oxfam):
- Just 2 percent of usual food delivered to Gaza since siege imposed.
Starvation is being used as a weapon of war against Gaza civilians, Oxfam said today as it renewed its call for food, water, fuel and other essentials to be allowed to enter.
- Israel have also destroyed with missile strikes least two bakeries and several UN food storages.
