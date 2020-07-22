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#AskDrGroup Your Top Health Questions
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16 views • July 22, 2020
Join Dr. Group as he answers your top health concerns. Have a question? Post it below!
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1. Any recommendations for adult acne? Best ways to get rid of it?
2. What would you recommend for thyroid health if a person cannot
take iodine or kelp/seaweed?
3. How do you know if you're not absorbing B-12? Will blood tests
show this?
4. Can iodine disrupt or affect the good bacteria in the gut?
5. Can taking higher doses of B-12 help if I have trouble absorbing it?
6. Does nascent iodine saturate the whole body?
7. I have been using the Oxy-Powder colon cleanse for about six
months with great results. However, my gastrointestinal doctor
says it was bad for my bones because all that magnesium was
getting stored in them.
8. Are there natural remedies for depression?
9. Could you talk about women's health - anything for naturally helping
fibroids, balancing hormones, excess estrogen?
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Sign up for our monthly Live Healthy newsletter: http://ghc.us/201
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Information mentioned:
Oasis Advanced Wellness
Loretta Lanphier, NP, CN, CH, HHP
https://oawhealth.com/
-------
Household Toxins Series - Episode I: Toxins in the Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8uki...
Household Toxins Series - Episode II: Toxins in the Bedroom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xovVh...
Household Toxins Series - Episode III: Toxins in the Bathroom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgZR5...
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Live Healthier with Our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#DrGroup
#GlobalHealing Center
#HealthQuestions
#GutHealth
#AdultAcne
#Iodine
#VitaminB12
#BodyDetox
#Health
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
------
1. Any recommendations for adult acne? Best ways to get rid of it?
2. What would you recommend for thyroid health if a person cannot
take iodine or kelp/seaweed?
3. How do you know if you're not absorbing B-12? Will blood tests
show this?
4. Can iodine disrupt or affect the good bacteria in the gut?
5. Can taking higher doses of B-12 help if I have trouble absorbing it?
6. Does nascent iodine saturate the whole body?
7. I have been using the Oxy-Powder colon cleanse for about six
months with great results. However, my gastrointestinal doctor
says it was bad for my bones because all that magnesium was
getting stored in them.
8. Are there natural remedies for depression?
9. Could you talk about women's health - anything for naturally helping
fibroids, balancing hormones, excess estrogen?
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Sign up for our monthly Live Healthy newsletter: http://ghc.us/201
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Information mentioned:
Oasis Advanced Wellness
Loretta Lanphier, NP, CN, CH, HHP
https://oawhealth.com/
-------
Household Toxins Series - Episode I: Toxins in the Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8uki...
Household Toxins Series - Episode II: Toxins in the Bedroom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xovVh...
Household Toxins Series - Episode III: Toxins in the Bathroom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgZR5...
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Live Healthier with Our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#DrGroup
#GlobalHealing Center
#HealthQuestions
#GutHealth
#AdultAcne
#Iodine
#VitaminB12
#BodyDetox
#Health
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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