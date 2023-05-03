Create New Account
The Simple Physics of 9/11: David Chandler Physics Teacher is Back!
RichardGage911
Published 21 hours ago |

Easy Lessons Drawn from the Destruction of the World Trade Center Skyscrapers - by David Chandler


He is best known for his measurements demonstrating the absolute freefall of World Trade Center Building 7, proving that NISTs claims about that building were false.


His work forced NIST to correct their final report to admit that the building came down in freefall, even though they continue to deny its clear implications.


David has authored and co-authored a number of scientific papers related to 9/11, including Destruction of the World Trade Center North Tower and Fundamental Physics.


He has also created a large number of videos analyzing various moving components in the World Trade Centerincluding the ones he custom-made for my 9/11:Blueprint for Truth presentation which I have given now more than 650 times around the world! His videos are free to watch now on YouTube & BitChute.


He maintains a website hosting his own research in collaboration with several other researchers at911speakout.org.


******************************


David has earned a Bachelors degree in physics from Harvey Mudd College, a Masters degree in education from Claremont Graduate University, and another one in Mathematics from California Polytechnic University!A few years ago he retired from 35 years of teaching physics and mathematics at the high school and college levels.


Since about 2007 he has been active as a researcher with the science wing of the 9/11 Truth Movement.For a number of years he worked directly with Architects and Engi

