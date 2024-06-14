Crisis Call: How We Help in Times of Need. 💬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When someone reaches out in crisis, our primary goal is understanding their situation. Here's what we typically do:
1. Identify the Cause: We talk to them to figure out what's brought them to this crisis point.🗣️
2. Safety Risk Assessment: We ask important questions:
- Are you having suicidal or homicidal thoughts? 💬
- Do you have any means, plan, or intent to hurt yourself or others?
3. Provide Comfort and Validation: Once safety is established, we spend time comforting them, ensuring they feel heard and validated.🤗
🧡 You're not alone. 🧡
Matthew Moody, the President of Mental Health America of Arizona and a licensed counselor in Arizona, shares his insights on this process. 🌟
🎧 Want to listen to the full episode? Click the link in the bio or the description above!