How Plumbing Openings Let Pests In

Small gaps around plumbing can give pests a hidden way into your home. Pipes often pass through walls, floors, cabinets, basements, laundry rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and crawl spaces. These openings can allow ants, cockroaches, rodents, spiders, drain flies, and other pests to move through hidden areas.

In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains how plumbing openings become pest entry points and what homeowners should check under sinks, behind toilets, near laundry hookups, around drains, and in basement utility areas.

For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.



