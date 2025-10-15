© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian flag raised over liberated Alekseyevka
Russian Defense Ministry has released footage confirming full control of the Alekseyevka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
India begins paying for Russian oil in yuan
Delhi has started settling some oil payments in Chinese yuan, Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak confirmed.
However, the share of yuan payments remains small — most transactions are still carried out in rubles.
❗️UK and NATO files LEAKED online — over 700 government emails and PWs compromised
Cybersecurity giant NordStellar also reports 9 attempts to sell NATO and UK military documents over past year
WARNS hackers could access power grids or other sensitive civil data