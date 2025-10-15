Russian flag raised over liberated Alekseyevka

Russian Defense Ministry has released footage confirming full control of the Alekseyevka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

India begins paying for Russian oil in yuan

Delhi has started settling some oil payments in Chinese yuan, Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak confirmed.

However, the share of yuan payments remains small — most transactions are still carried out in rubles.

❗️UK and NATO files LEAKED online — over 700 government emails and PWs compromised

Cybersecurity giant NordStellar also reports 9 attempts to sell NATO and UK military documents over past year

WARNS hackers could access power grids or other sensitive civil data