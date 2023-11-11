Gaza War Sets Region Ablaze

The United States-backed Israeli war on Gaza is slowly pushing the entire Middle East into a dangerous conflict.

As the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struggles with its ground operations against the Hamas movement in Gaza, it continues to receive blows from Hezbollah on the Lebanese front.

On November 8, Hezbollah fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli troops at the Shomera base and near the Dovev barracks with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), wounding two Israeli soldiers. Another attack targeted the Bayad Blida military site.

The next day, November 9, Hezbollah fighters fired a number of ATGMs at the Metula site, damaging two IDF Merkava main battle tanks. The group also attacked an Israeli mechanized infantry unit near the town of Tarbikha with rockets.

In addition, the IDF said that one of its drones came under fire while operating over the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms area.

The IDF responded to the attacks with artillery and air strikes that targeted mostly southern Lebanon. However, there were no reports of casualties.

Escalation also continued on the Syrian front. Later on November 8, a series of Israeli strikes hit radar sites and other positions on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, as well as in the southern governorate of al-Suwayda.

On November 10, the IDF launched another wave of strikes against Syria in response to a drone attack that targeted Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat a day earlier. The IDF didn’t clarify if the attack was launched from Syria. The Israeli retaliatory strikes hit targets on the outskirts of the central Syrian city of Homs.

Also on November 8, the U.S. launched strikes against a target linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the eastern Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor in response to recent attacks on its troops in the country and in neighboring Iraq.

The strikes failed to deter the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which has been launching attacks against U.S. bases. More attacks were reported after the strikes. By November 9, U.S. officials said that 46 attacks have been carried out and 56 American troops had been wounded in Syria and Iraq since the start of the war in Gaza.

Another escalation was also reported on the Yemeni front. On November 8, the Iran-allied Houthis (Ansar Allah) shot down a U.S. MQ-9 combat drone off the coast of Yemen. The group said that the drone was operating in support of Israel.

On November 9, the group launched an attack with ballistic missiles against Eilat city and other areas in southern Israel. The IDF said that a ballistic missile was intercepted with the Arrow air defense system.

The escalations in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen show how the Israeli war in Gaza could soon lead to a regional conflict. Despite this risk, the U.S. continues to provide unconditional support for the war.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front