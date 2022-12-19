Buddhist Pre-Life Planner on Starseed-Tulkus, 3D Dharma Wheel & Multiverse w/Von Galt: RFTA Podcast

Enjoy this #93 episode of Rising From the Ashes Podcast where hosts Roman Merrell & Danunaki Dan, along with Junkyard Love Podcast host, Jake Rhines interviews the Buddhist author, Von Galt. We discuss Von's childhood at Wat (Buddhist temple) where many senior monks recognized her aura field as a teacher of the dharma and her knowledge of advance metaphysics in reincarnation as a Pre-Life Planner on the spirit realm. We also explore what she is getting from her vast list of international quantum hypnosis clients and 6th senses clients as we move further into the 5th dimension consciousness.





For more episodes of Rising from the Ashes Podcast:

https://open.spotify.com/show/6fmYk1ZLuJSbCwVaPRZCns





For more episodes of Junkyard Love Podcast:

https://www.youtube.com/@jacobfromtheinternet





For more on Von Galt metaphysical work:

https://merkabachakras.com/





#buddhism, #5thdimension, #consciousness, #tulkustarseeds, #multiverse, #parallelrealties, #realithshifts, #risingfromtheashespodcast, #junkyardlovepodcast, #jakerhines, #romanmerrellhomieromie, #danunakidan, #metaphysics, #aliens, #ufo, #blackdolphins, #wheelofdharma, #reincarnation, #prelifeplanner, #lifebetweenlives, #spiritworld