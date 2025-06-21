© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz in the event of American strikes on the country's territory.
The strait is a key and busiest waterway for global oil transportation.
Adding, from earlier today:
⚡️The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes near the Khomeini shrine in Tehran.
The graves of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, his wife, son and other prominent political figures are located here.