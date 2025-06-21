Iran is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz in the event of American strikes on the country's territory.

The strait is a key and busiest waterway for global oil transportation.

Adding, from earlier today:

⚡️The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes near the Khomeini shrine in Tehran.

The graves of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, his wife, son and other prominent political figures are located here.