Are Hospitals Incentivized to Kill? | Sean Stone on Hospital Death Protocol

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Scott Schara describes how he lost his daughter Grace to a predatory medical system last year, but he and his family continue to seek justice for her as they educate others to the criminal behavior perpetrated within modern hospitals...
Watch the full interview on patreon.com/SeanStone
Or for FREE on Beeyou.TV
To find out more about Scott and his advocacy on his daughter's behalf, visit www.ouramazinggrace.net
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