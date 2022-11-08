Create New Account
Are Hospitals Incentivized to Kill? | Sean Stone on Hospital Death Protocol
Published 21 days ago
Scott Schara describes how he lost his daughter Grace to a predatory medical system last year, but he and his family continue to seek justice for her as they educate others to the criminal behavior perpetrated within modern hospitals...

Keywords
vaccine injuriespandemicsean stonecorona viruscovidplandemichospital death protocol

