Is Eating Bugs a Healthy Thing to Do?

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE EATING BUGS?
https://youtu.be/iM8s1ch5TRw
Could these creepy crawlers be the future of food?
HOW TO EAT BUGS: http://bit.ly/1jLnYXe
Subscribe! It's free: http://bit.ly/10kWnZ7
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Written and created by Mitchell Moffit (twitter @mitchellmoffit) and Gregory Brown (twitter @whalewatchmeplz).
Special thanks to Bronwen Tucker for research and inspiration!
Further reading---
An Exploration on Greenhouse Gas and Ammonia Production by Insect Species Suitable for Animal or Human Consumption
http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3...
Edible Insects in a Food Safety and Nutritional Perspective: A Critical Review
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10...
Edible insects: Future prospects for food and feed security
http://www.fao.org/docrep/018/i3253e/...
Why Insects Should Be in Your Diet
http://www.the-scientist.com/?article...
Rub a Dub Dub, Is It Time to Eat Grubs?
http://blogs.scientificamerican.com/g...