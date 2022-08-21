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Is Eating Bugs a Healthy Thing to Do?
Delacabra
Delacabra
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402 views • August 21, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE EATING BUGS?

https://youtu.be/iM8s1ch5TRw

Could these creepy crawlers be the future of food?

HOW TO EAT BUGS: http://bit.ly/1jLnYXe

Subscribe! It's free: http://bit.ly/10kWnZ7

--- Follow us (Links Below) ---

Instagram and Twitter: @whalewatchmeplz and @mitchellmoffit

Clickable: http://bit.ly/16F1jeC and http://bit.ly/15J7ube

Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1fjWszw

Twitter: http://bit.ly/1d84R71

Tumblr: http://bit.ly/1amIPjF

Vine: Search "AsapSCIENCE" on vine!

Written and created by Mitchell Moffit (twitter @mitchellmoffit) and Gregory Brown (twitter @whalewatchmeplz).

Special thanks to Bronwen Tucker for research and inspiration!

Further reading---

An Exploration on Greenhouse Gas and Ammonia Production by Insect Species Suitable for Animal or Human Consumption

http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3...

Edible Insects in a Food Safety and Nutritional Perspective: A Critical Review

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10...

Edible insects: Future prospects for food and feed security

http://www.fao.org/docrep/018/i3253e/...

Why Insects Should Be in Your Diet

http://www.the-scientist.com/?article...

Rub a Dub Dub, Is It Time to Eat Grubs?

http://blogs.scientificamerican.com/g...

Keywords
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