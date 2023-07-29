Create New Account
DTR S6 EP 534: Archetype of a Hoax
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published Saturday

Given that one of the most popular forms of entertainment are claims that often result in frauds, we as a population need to understand the cause and effect models of this ongoing and every increasing trend. In this episode, we break down many of the common archetypes associated with "hoaxes" so that we may better determine fun from fiction. Enjoy.

Keywords
hoaxliesnasaapollomoon

