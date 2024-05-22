Homeless to Hired: Brien Forged a New Path- Gospel Rescue Mission Grants Pass

From homeless and hopeless to a skilled welder with a bright future—Brien Pace's journey is nothing short of miraculous. Watch his inspiring transformation and see how an opportunity to learn welding with 71Five VoTech sparked a new beginning for him. 🔥





Learn More: https://linktr.ee/grantspassmission

The Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission, serving the homeless in the Rogue Valley since 1983, is a beacon of hope and transformation. More than just a provider of immediate assistance, we are committed to addressing the root causes of homelessness and empowering individuals by providing a Pathway to Independence.

With a track record that speaks volumes, one in three residents who walk through our doors leave with housing and a sustainable source of income, setting them on a path to lasting change. Unlike merely making homelessness on the streets more bearable, our mission is to equip individuals with the tools and support they need to leave homelessness behind…for good.

Through our comprehensive programs and Gospel-centered approach, we strive not only to meet immediate needs but also to foster long-term solutions that restore dignity, self-sufficiency, and hope. Partner with us in our journey to transform lives and communities one individual at a time.

Know someone who is hungry to transition from homelessness? Please note that all requests for residency must be made in person by the individual seeking to stay with us.

Fikso Family Center – Women’s Shelter

530 SW Foundry St

Grants Pass, OR 97526

Phone: (541) 200-6242





Wagner Hall – Men’s Shelter

540 SW Foundry St.

Grants Pass, OR 97526

Phone: (541) 476-0082