US and Japan Have Reached Agreements to Continue Their QE

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In the April 17, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that the US and Japan had reached agreements on continuing QE in both countries, and that “the world is on the verge of the most significant inflation in the history of humankind, technically called hyperinflation.” The CCP was aware of this agreement and started to purchase large amounts of gold, acquire stocks of gold mines overseas, and impose a widespread ban on gold trading among individuals in mainland China.