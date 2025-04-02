In Phoenix to celebrate. We're going to heal everyone!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Dr Darrel Wolfe: It's hard to get a hold on you. One minute you're here, one minute you're there. So what are you doing in Phoenix?

Judy Mikovits: We're actually celebrating. Jerry Norskog is going to come, the CEO of Genyous Omnitüra is going to come. We're going to see John Richardson. But Ed Group and the folks at Global Healings have announced that they've made the OncoGenX, the liquid healing botanical drug that we formulated all those years ago. Well, let's see, back in 2005 when everybody was getting sick, we decided, like you, to do something about it. We're here. He said it's ready for us on Friday. So Jerry flew down. We're going to go see John, and we're going to announce OncoGenX. It's like EpiGenX and Genyous Omnitüra. The G is orange and the X is green. And we're going to heal everyone.

We're just so excited about what's happening and where we're going. It's fabulous. We're ready to go. We're going to announce the big launch, and we're going to be able to take this to the Karlfeldt Center, where I was the two weeks before that, and just continue to see the healing.

It takes a lot to step out of the fear of the medical model in their so called end of life dates. We've been fighting for Genyous Omnitüra and the patent that I'm always showing you from November 4, 2010 and it all formed based on the first time I ever saw ME Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, CFS, and that was the end of 2005. 911, literally crashed the small business of the cancer industry. 911, all of our grants contracts, the new lab we built in Carlsbad, California, everything finalized….

