Review of Rogan's Ruby ridge story, Half-truths are no Truths.

Joey boy had one of the Black rifle coffee SF poster boys on talking about the stand off at Ruby ridge. The former SF guest told some partial truth and left many of the fact out to give a half-truth story that in the end is still a full lie.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.