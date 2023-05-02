ReAwaken America Tour Updates | 8 Tickets Remaining for ReAwaken America Tour Miami (May 12th & 13th) + OVERFLOW / Shuttle PARKING HAS BEEN SECURED + Should We Have Concerns About CERN, & The Collapse of First Republic Bank?

ReAwaken America Tour Overflow Parking Is Located At:

8436 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166

Banks that collapsed in the last 60 days:

Silicon Valley Bank

Silvergate Bank

Signature Bank

Credit Suisse

First Republic Bank

Watch the Original Full Length Interview with Lex Friedman HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLVdsZ3I5os

Learn the TRUTH About CERN HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cern/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About Executive Order #14067: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 or At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

First Republic Bank | "This Was a $121 Stock At the Stock At the Start of This Year, It Closed Today At Less Than $6 Per Share." - Bloomberg (4/27/23) | 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In America Collapses

READ - https://apnews.com/article/first-republic-bank-silicon-valley-federal-reserve-fdic-dimon-a6a5de4b82708573a846f24006b9f4c1

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

FACTS About the Letter “X”:

Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html

Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20

FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b

FACT - Elon Musk confirms that he just bought back X.com, the domain he owned in 1999 - https://techcrunch.com/2017/07/10/elon-musk-x-dot-com/