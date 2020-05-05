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Autonomy Season 1 Interview w/ Luis Palacios.
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41 views • May 05, 2020
Luis Palacios talks to Chris McMillon about the slavery, nutrition, the addictive power of sugar, keto diet, carnivore diet, researching with the Brain model, homeschooling, the works of John Taylor Gatto history of American education, the works of John Holt, why school sucks, and how Autonomy adds value.
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