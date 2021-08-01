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( V 66 ) Dr Charles Hoffe, How the mRNA injections change you Physically & Spiritually (The Strong Delusion) & CDC admit the Vaxxed spread disease
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
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885 views • August 01, 2021
They enter your Cells Nucleus change your DNA/RNA and your protiens and auto-immune system goes into Hyperdrive and eats itself with Bloodclots and other fatal symptoms........ see Docuementary below (1 & 2)

CDC (Centre for Disease contro) Admits the vaccinated spread the "virus" CDC report shows vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/30/cdc-report-shows-vaccinated-people-can-spread-covid-19/ and the vaccinated spread the "variants Delta etc ? https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/30/1022867219/cdc-study-provincetown-delta-vaccinated-breakthrough-mask-guidance

1.The Digital Trojan Horse with1 minute intro. Full Documentary here "The Strong Delusion and the Great Reset" (Google Drive file ) 2 THESS 2, 11 1. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B5hvFhfauurEpv3xKWHzHVVV0UC9KE1S/view

2. (or here as an MP 4 FILE http://thesovereigntyofnations.lsaweb.net/downloads/The%20Strong%20Delusion%20&;%20The%20Great%20Reset%202.mp4 )

ECB (and USA Federal RESERVE see below) moves to Digital Euro https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2021/0714/1234978-digital-euro/ to prepare for no cash and UBI Universal Basic Income with "conditions" but every nation has the right to issue its own notes and cash for its people.

US Federal Reserve also to issue digital money as will every Central bank ILLIGITMATLEY https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-fed-powell-crypto-currency/update-1-powell-says-a-fed-digital-currency-could-undercut-need-for-cryptocurrencies-idUSL1N2OQ217
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