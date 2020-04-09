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PEMF, Electroporation and Covid 19 Part 1
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48 views • April 09, 2020
Please visit our website for more information about our PEMF device:
https://www.sentientlight.com/
Links from video below:
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has now treated 699 coronavirus patients with 100% success using Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, Zinc and Z-Pak:
https://techstartups.com/2020/03/28/d...
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
In Vitro Antiviral Activity and Projection of Optimized Dosing Design of Hydroxychloroquine for the Treatment of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
https://www.sentientlight.com/
Links from video below:
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has now treated 699 coronavirus patients with 100% success using Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, Zinc and Z-Pak:
https://techstartups.com/2020/03/28/d...
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
In Vitro Antiviral Activity and Projection of Optimized Dosing Design of Hydroxychloroquine for the Treatment of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
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