© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Makena White, Girlfriend of Jake Knapp, Dies at 28
Description
Makena White passed away suddenly at age 28, as confirmed in a moving Instagram post by a close friend. Girlfriend of PGA golfer Jake Knapp, she was known for her huge heart and spirit. Donations can be made in her memory to brain health organizations. The golf world mourns.
Hashtags
#MakenaWhite #JakeKnapp #GolfNews #Tribute #PGA #BrainHealth #Memorial #GolfCommunity #Grief #SuddenLoss