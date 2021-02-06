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LOCKDOWNS KILL MORE PEOPLE THAN COVID
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130 views • February 06, 2021
MarkCollett


The government have spread fear and disinformation about Covid in order to get the public to accept tyrannical lockdown restrictions – restrictions that are causing more deaths than Covid!

You can donate to my work via bitcoin:
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My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.

The Official Website:
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FREE eBook download:
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PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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