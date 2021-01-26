THE GLOBAL ELITE IN COPENHAGEN - BILDERBERG 2014 - Full Documentary [Age Of Truth*TV]

Watch the full AGE OF TRUTH TV interview documentary: "THE GLOBAL ELITE IN COPENHAGEN - BILDERBERG 2014", where truth researchers, authors, scientists, protesters, investigative journalists and the Danish police is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV reporter Lucas Alexander, in front of the Marriott Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 30, 2014, where the annual Bilderberg Group meeting was taking place in 2014.



Even Dutch politician and Bilderberg meeting attendee Diederik Samsom is meeting the protesters at the protest area where people had gathered to demonstrate against the secrecy of the Bilderberg meeting.



On the May 29, 1954 - exactly to the date, 60 years ago, the Bilderberg Group had their very first and very secret meeting where politicians, businessmen, media moguls, scientists, movers and shakers and even royalty meet to discuss world issues, world events and ideas.



Because of the secrecy, the conspiracy theories about what is going on inside the meetings, are many and complex. The implementation of the New World Order, a one world government, and the creation of the European Union, are some of the most prominent.



There are also many facts exposed in recent years about the Bilderberg Group meeting, and the investigative journalists Luke Rudkowski, Dan Dicks, Paul Joseph Watson, author and researcher Ole Dammegaard and scientist Dr. Niels Harrit are some of the most recognizable figures in the Truth movement, and part of this Age Of Truth TV film.





FEATURING



Luke Rudkowski

Dan Dicks

Paul Joseph Watson

Dr. Niels Harrit

Ole Dammegaard

Diederik Samsom

Esen Sekerkarar Hansen

Pernille Grumme

Charlotte Bjørn Poulsen

Morten Wilder

Rasmus Torp

Uni Wang

Gerrard Delgado Litchfield

Bjarne Rasmussen

Tanja Bjørn Zabell

Saman Mohammad

Mikkel Grøntved

Thomas Faber

Martin aus Berlin



AND



Dr. Rauni Kilde





PRESENTED & PRODUCED BY

Lucas Alexander



FILMED BY

Mike Kirkeby Pedersen





SPECIAL THANKS



Höskuldur Eyjólfsson

Erik Hansen-Hansen

Jacob Fuglsang Mikkelsen

Claus Collstrup

Sahra Cherise

Danny Bellwood

Dome Of Visions

wearechange.org

pressfortruth.ca





An Age Of Truth TV Prodcution



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