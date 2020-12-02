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The Tides of Change - 12 String Taylor Improvisation
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24 views • December 02, 2020
Here is an improvisation on my Taylor 12 string. I played the improvisation to a 120 bpm metronome then build the drums around the guitar in superior drummer 2 using the roots ezx kit. I kind of roughed in the beats using my Roland Handsonic controller then fixed them by hand in the piano roll view until there was enough drum grooves to vary throughout the song.
Thanks for listening :-) #taylor #12string #acoustic
Thanks for listening :-) #taylor #12string #acoustic
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