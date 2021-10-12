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High School Goes Into Lockdown Because One Student Refused to Wear a Mask
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202 views • October 12, 2021
A Wyoming teen was filming last week as she was placed under arrest for refusing to wear a face mask inside her school building. In the footage, a Laramie High School official tells 16-year-old Grace Smith she’s not allowed to enter a hallway to go to class because she’s not wearing a mask. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/insane-video-16-year-old-girl-arrested-at-school-for-refusing-to-wear-mask/
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