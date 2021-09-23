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FORMER FEDERAL GOV. OF CANADA MEMBER EXPOSES - HE WAS INFORMED OF PLANDEMIC IN 2018 TO HIT IN JAN 20
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110 views • September 23, 2021
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Former Federal Gov. Of Canada memeber exposes that he was informed of plandemic in 2018 to hit in Jan 2020 .. Chinese military in Canada since 2018 .. New Foundland airport bought by unknown buyer .. 8 United Nations planes a day landing .. and yes Trudeau stole another election yesterday .. Canada is broke and China basically owns us. Trudeau is a traitor beyond imagination ... Americans we have the longest undefended border .. and only 1/4 of our 38 million oeople have firearms.
Former Federal Gov. Of Canada memeber exposes that he was informed of plandemic in 2018 to hit in Jan 2020 .. Chinese military in Canada since 2018 .. New Foundland airport bought by unknown buyer .. 8 United Nations planes a day landing .. and yes Trudeau stole another election yesterday .. Canada is broke and China basically owns us. Trudeau is a traitor beyond imagination ... Americans we have the longest undefended border .. and only 1/4 of our 38 million oeople have firearms.
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