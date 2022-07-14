Expert: Guidestones Targeted By Drone Laser Beam Deployed From Drone Manifests "Voice Of God"

A God-sent Lightning strike or an Inside Job explosion?

Sheila Holm joins to discuss the collapse of the Georgia Guidestones, and how the time capsule hidden beneath the granite stones is missing!

The Luciferian agenda of these stones are FAR too important to forget.

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