President Trump Delivers a Direct Message to the Republican Party in Wash, DC

HIGHLIGHTS: President Trump delivered remarks to the National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC) audience.



Within the speech {Direct Rumble Link Here}, President Trump outlines what should be the national priority of the Republican Party to focus on the issues that matter most to the forgotten middle-class that make up the MAGA majority. “If Republicans can stick together, we can beat them in deep blue cities and states, and we can beat them ANYWHERE—but we must stay UNIFIED. If we are united, we will end Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all.”



“There are far more of us than there are of them. We need nationwide boycotts of companies who don’t believe in Republican and conservative principles. We’re not going to buy their product if they’re not going to buy our policy..if they’re not going to respect us….we’re not going to do it. Watch how quickly these companies will change if we do this, and we’re going to boycott the media that doesn’t treat us fairly.



Voters are going to flock to the Republican party in droves, and they have in the last few years…we’ve never seen anything expand like it. The party is a much bigger, stronger, and more powerful party because the truth is on our side, common sense is on our side, history is on our side, and most importantly the heart and soul of the American people are on our side.



So my message tonight is very simple, we must fight for America, we must win for America, we have no choice and we must get out there, be proud, be courageous, make the arguments, SURRENDER NOTHING, ask for every single vote to be counted, never give up, never give in, and NEVER EVER back down.”



EXCERPTS FROM REMARKS OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP