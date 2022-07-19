Before you allow your small child to be injected with a COVID-19 shot, stop, and do some research. You owe it to them to make sure you are not exposing them to an unacceptable risk, for little to no benefit.





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Stop the Shots | CanadianCovidCareAlliance - July 14, 2022





Stop the Shots, Canadian Covid Care Alliance, July 14 2022